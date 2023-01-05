CCM-led NIA Cabinet convenes first meeting of the new term

The new Cabinet of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) convened its first meeting of the new term today, January 04, 2023.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, welcomed his Cabinet colleagues Deputy Premier Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Agriculture; Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Works and Communication; and Senator Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, to the first session of the New Year. He extended a special welcome to Senator Hon. Jahnel Nisbett in her new role as Minister of Health and Gender Affairs.

The Cabinet session started with prayer and supplication, as Father Cleverton Beckford asked God’s favor on the Ministers to grant them the strength and wisdom needed to carry out their work in the best interest of the people.

Premier Brantley said with the Festive Season now over, it is time for the Administration to settle in and get to work in earnest executing the plans, projects, and policies intended to build on the momentum gained over the past term.