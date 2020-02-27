CCM’s Keith Scarborough officially nominated to contest St. Thomas’ Parish by-election

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2020)(SKNVIBES)

It is now official, Mr. Keith “Dis an Dat” Scarborough of Cotton Ground, a representative of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), will vie for the position of Parliamentary Representative for District 5, St. Thomas’ Parish (Lowlands) in a by-election slated for March 05, 2020.Moments after he was officially nominated by Ms. Shoya Matthew of Jessups Village and Mr. Denzil Webbe of Cotton Ground before Mrs. Sherilla Nisbett, the Returning Officer for the Electoral District of Nevis 5.

“My thoughts are very positive and I believe with my nomination, it gives the good people of St. Thomas’ an opportunity to vote for someone who will go into government. Like I have said elsewhere, both of the candidates would want to see St. Thomas’ do well, grow from strength to strength, improving its development but the difference is that one would go into Opposition if successful.

 

