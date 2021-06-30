CDC places SKN on Level 3 Travel Alert

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2021(SKNVIBES)

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis continued to increase over the last several days and the rising numbers have prompted the United States to issue a travel advisory for the Federation.

In its latest update, the United States-based Centers for Disease Control has moved the Federation to Level 3 or High.The elevation means that the CDC has warned US citizens and residents that anyone travelling to Basseterre or Charlestown, their chance of contracting the virus is very high.

In the update that was published on Monday evening (June 28), the CDC indicated that travellers should be fully vaccinated before they travel to St. Kitts and Nevis, while nonessential travel to St. Kitts and Nevis should be avoided.“Because of the current situation in St. Kitts and Nevis, all travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

READ MORE>>