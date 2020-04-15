CDC pulls the plug on cruise ship travel

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts April 15 (SKNVIBES)



CRUISE SHIPS will not be travelling anytime soon, as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has extended its “No Sail Order for all cruise ships”, which means that ships cannot depart their berthing facilities.

CDC’s Director Robert Redfield explained that they are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crews at sea, as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ships points of entry.The announcement comes at a time when the cruise industry has been hard hit by the Novel Coronavirus, with a number of ships left to dock out at sea with passengers either sick or deceased.

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans. And we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic,” Director Robert said.

READ MORE>>