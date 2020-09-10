CDC rethinks SKN’s COVID-19 notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AFTER coming in for heavy criticism on the local front, the American Center for Disease Control (CDC) has removed St. Kitts and Nevis from its latest travel advisory for citizens and residents of the United States.

In its latest advisory, the US-based institution placed the Federation in the No Travel Health Notice bracket of “low risk” destination for COVID-19 for travelers.The latest advisory, which was published yesterday (Sept. 8), saw fellow Caribbean territories Anguilla, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Dominica, Montserrat, Saba, St. Lucia, and Sint Eustatius making the list.

Following his critical rebuke of the first advisory, Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant welcomed the announcement.“The recent assessment by the CDC is a testament to the success of our ‘All of Society Approach’ to combating the threat of COVID-19. Citizens and residents of the Federation have adhered to the health and safety protocols established by medical experts, resulting in one of the lowest rates of infection in the Caribbean

