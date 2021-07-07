CEDMA makes adjustments to Disaster Response Documents

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 6 2021(SKNVIBES)

HE Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is working to ensure that regional governments are prepared for the dual issues of COVID-19 and the Hurricane Season.

With the region still reeling from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic Hurricane season has already lifted its head with five named storms, including one hurricane that had already developed within the first month.Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director of CDEMA, told SKNVibes that they have made a number of adjustments to their disaster response documents to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect the region.

She explained that her agency has been working in collaboration with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to develop proper guidelines for shelters in member states in the event of a disaster and the adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.“This was a very important piece because, of course, shelter situations are situations that can potentially increase your number of COVID cases if the health protocols are not appropriately adhered to. So, we revamped shelter guidance last year and integrated the health protocols into the retraining of shelter managers and the training of new shelter manager.

READ MORE>>