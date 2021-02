Basseterre.St.Kitts February 10 2021 (SKNVIBES)

In appreciation of our African ancestry, the Antioch Baptist Church presents “Celebrating Our Heritage” on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.This family event takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lime Kiln Sanctuary. Come and enjoy singing, dramatizing, and drumming. A special presentation on the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising will also be featured.

There is no admission fee.

READ MORE>>