Celebrating Tourism Month 2020 amidst COVID-19 is important, says PS Henry-Morton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

Tourism remains an important part of the economic strategy of St. Kitts and Nevis, and as such will be celebrated in November with the traditional Tourism Month activities.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, acknowledged the strain that the 2019 Coronavirus has placed on the tourism industry, but added that the tremendous accomplishments achieved from a buoyant tourism industry over the years have touched the lives of the populace.

“Traditionally, Tourism Month is celebrated in St. Kitts during November and we have decided that despite the challenges that we are enduring we will celebrate Tourism Month 2020 because there is still a lot for us to celebrate, there is still a lot for us to share with our stakeholders,” said Mrs. Henry-Morton on Wednesday’s November 04 edition of ‘Working for You.’ We wanted especially with the reopening of the borders, to make sure that we had a number of activities and that we would be able to engage the general public, our stakeholders, and keep people informed about what has been happening in the industry.”

Mrs. Henry-Morton reminded the general public that, life as it was before, has changed, and it is important for everyone to adhere to all implemented safety protocols to keep them safe.

“We are going to be operating in a completely different environment. Things have changed and for the foreseeable future, we are going to have to understand that this is an environment that is going to demand of us that we wear our masks and wear them the way they ought to be worn. We have to sanitize often, wash our hands as much as possible, observe the physical distance of 3-6 feet depending on where we are, and we have to also avoid as best as we can crowded spaces” she said. “These things are going to apply… the quicker we get accustomed, especially with the borders now reopened, to understanding that that is going to be the norm, the better we are at reducing the spread of the virus.”

PS Henry-Morton said although the borders were closed for several months, the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority remained active by “organizing workshops to ensure all stakeholders have been brought up to speed on the protocols.”

Tourism Month is celebrated from November 01-30 annually. This year’s theme is ‘Tourism – People, Product, Purpose #Planningforposterity.’