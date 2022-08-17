Celebration of 76th Independence Day of India in St. Kitts & Nevis

India ‘s 76th Independence Day was Celebrated on 15 August 2022 by the Indian diaspora. The members of Diplomatic Corps were also present.

The message of Hon’ble President of India H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the Independence Day was read.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Government of India is organizing various events across the globe in the run up to the [email protected] to celebrate this historic occasion. The High Commission of India has also been organizing various events since March 2021 to commemorate this important occasion