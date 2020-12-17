Census Day in St. Kitts and Nevis slated for September 16, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

Census Day, a day set aside to determine who is counted in the 2021 Population and Housing Census, as well as where they are counted, is slated for Thursday, September 16, 2021, in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I want to take the opportunity to announce that September 16, 2021, is designated as Census Day for St. Kitts and Nevis and several other member states within the CARICOM,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during the tabling of The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, on Tuesday, December 15 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.

This day is the reference period for the count of persons residing in St. Kitts and Nevis. Notably, the census interview is somewhat lengthy because the information is requested from every single household in the Federation on matters such as housing, access to computers and internet, educational attainment, access to health care and social services, long-term illnesses and disabilities, and employment status- to name a few. Hence, the actual interview process starts from August and continues into October 2021. Herein, the “Census Day” reference point becomes important as to where persons of a said household resided. The participation of everyone is important to enable effective planning for the sustainable development of the Federation. “It’s you. It’s me. It’s us- 2021 Census”.

Officials from the Department of Statistics in St. Kitts and Nevis recruited field enumerators to assist the department in conducting the Pre-Census Listing and Mapping Exercise which will run until December 2020.

“Enumerators will be collecting data such as the place of residence of all of our citizens and residents. This information will determine the official record of the population distribution and other socio-economic data across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Harris. “This information would be relied upon to indicate in real terms what additional investments may be required to meet the needs of the various communities.”

Prime Minister Harris said that having updated and accurate data is key to ensuring systematic policy planning.

“Mr. Speaker, our efforts to build a stronger and safer future for our citizens and residents cannot be undertaken without access to current and accurate data. And, in this regard, we remain committed to advancing the implementation of the 2021 Population and Housing Census,” said Prime Minister Harris. “This undertaking will facilitate evidence-based policymaking as we endeavour to provide access to essential services and basic infrastructure.”

He encouraged the general public to cooperate fully with the enumerators, noting that the Census will redound to the benefit of everyone.

A Census gathers information about the general population to present a full and reliable picture of the population in the country – its housing conditions and demographic, social and economic characteristics. The information collected includes data on age, gender, and country of origin, year of immigration, marital status, housing conditions, marriage, and the number of children, education, employment, and travel habits.