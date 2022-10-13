Central Banks urged to do more to combat inflation

WITH economies across the world still reeling from the impact of the global slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) believe more could be done to combat the situation.

Economics, finances and the state of countries around the world are the focus for the 2022 Annual Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank currently taking place in Washington, DC.

This is the first in-person session since the onset of the pandemic and the challenges surrounding inflation, and tackling them are taking center stage as the key talking points this week.