CFBC Announces the Reopening of its Administrative Offices

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has reopened its administrative offices effective Monday June 8, 2020. Opening hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In compliance with the guidelines as set out by the local COVID-19 taskforce as well as international bodies such as the World Health Organization, CFBC is taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. These precautions include the regular sanitation of all workstations, the sanitization of hands upon entry, physical distancing and the mandatory wearing of face masks.

The college’s services are also fully accessible online, including payments which can be made via the College’s website at www.cfbc.edu.kn

