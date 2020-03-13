CFBC Donates to Ade’s Place

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

“It is more blessed to give than to receive” declared Dr. Jacqueline Austin, CFBC President as she handed over the College’s donation to Ade’s Place on behalf of the CFBC students, faculty and staff on March 2, 2020.

Director at Ade’s Place Ms. LaToya Merchant, expressed her gratitude for the donated goods. Ms. Merchant went on to explain that Ade’s Place is a safe haven for individuals who are differently abled. A place where they can be themselves. She emphasized that they are not disabled, as they are talented in many areas. Dr. Austin concurred as she marveled at the crafts, including cloth rugs, crochet bags and string art, that the members of Ade’s Place had created. She voiced that CFBC aims to be responsive to the needs of the community and that she was pleased that CFBC was able to provide them with the items they really needed such as cleaning supplies, arts and crafts, tools and tableware.