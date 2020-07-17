CFBC Empowers Students To Make A Meaningful Difference Locally And Globally

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

Dr. Jacqueline Austin, President of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), said that the institution places great focus on the holistic development of every student so that they can contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of any country.

“Our vision is to empower students. When we say empower, we are not just speaking about academic learning or knowledge as we know it, we are speaking about the holistic development of students so that when they leave the institution of learning – higher education, that they can make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of their countries, the region and world,” said Dr. Jacqueline Austin, President of CFBC, during her appearance on the July 15 edition of ‘Working for You.’

Dr. Austin said that the world is a much different place now, and digital transformation plays an integral role in advancing global operations.

“It is not about operating in a small space. The world has changed and transformed as we know it. We are talking about big data; we are talking about cybersecurity. We are talking about these things that are driving the economies of the developed nations as we call them… but suffice to say, we at CFBC are concerned with the empowerment, the holistic development of students first and foremost,” said the president.

She reiterated that the aim of the CFBC is to empower students to be able to make a meaningful difference in the world.

“So, when our graduates go out, not just into the labour market, but into society, they are people who are concerned about sustainable development. There are persons who are playing a key role in community development and transforming the lives of people in their communities through community service,” said Dr. Austin. “We are not just speaking about attaining skills, qualifications and certification… it is more about that whole person and how they can make a meaningful difference in the world.”