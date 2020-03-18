CFBC Showcases Innovation and Creativity in Practice

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On Feb 19th, 2020 the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Ministers of Education delegation visited the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as part of their 5th meeting of the heads under the theme “Equity and Access”. CFBC was selected as a focal point of this gathering as an opportunity for us to showcase our innovation and creativity through our Hospitality Department, Health Sciences Division and ICT program.

The delegation included participants from the independent member states of the OECS as well as British dependent territories. This visit placed us in a position to be viewed by the region and the world as a premier higher education institution and to showcase learning in practice. We demonstrated our ability to respond to real world challenges with the latter being heavily displayed by our Health Sciences Division and the SKN Robotics team.