CFBC Strives for Excellence with New MOU and Partnerships

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

For many years, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with various colleges and universities. An MOU is a formal document between two or more parties which outlines a number of agreements beneficial to all involved. Most recently, CFBC refreshed an MOU with Novia Scotia Community College.

This MOU refresh has led to increased benefits for CFBC as Nova Scotia Community College will be offering faculty the opportunities to augment their teaching skills through an Adult Education Foundation program that highlights new technology and andragogy or new ways of teaching adult learners.