CFBC to hold commencement ceremony in person and virtually

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 06, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) will hold its commencement ceremony on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Antioch Baptist Church. However, family, friends and well-wishers are asked to attend virtually.

President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin, made this announcement at the November 04, 2020, National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing. “In light of the complexities associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic, CFBC has modified its commencement ceremony allowing all graduates from the five divisions of the college to attend in person –Arts, Science and General Studies, Adult and Continuing Education, Health Sciences, Teacher Education, and the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies,” she said. “However, due to the need for physical distancing family, friends and well-wishers will be invited to participate in the ceremony virtually.”

The decision was made after consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, and Chairman of the NEOC, Abdias Samuel. The college was advised that they must continue to observe all COVID-19 Protocols as they aim to deliver an in person commencement ceremony at the Antioch Baptist Church.

“We are very cognizant of the need for physical distancing, wearing of masks, and frequent hand sanitization, to mitigate against the spread of the novel coronavirus,” she said. “We understand fully the critical importance of complying with the protocols and regulations.”Dr. Austin said that a web link will be made available to all. She noted that this is a very difficult decision for all, “but the health and safety of all concerned remain our utmost priority.”

The CFBC President said that after examining multiple options, it was important to consult with the graduates who were asked to complete a survey as they explored the various models to deliver the commencement.“Over 82.7 percent of our graduates responded agreeing to the modified format so that the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and others, is not compromised while allowing them still to have that moment to celebrate their accomplishments,” she said.

Dr. Austin said that the CFBC realizes that some may be experiencing financial difficulties with the associated challenges. They have therefore taken a decision to establish a payment plan for the graduates if needed. Additional information on the payment plan can be accessed at the college’s Finance Office at accounts@cfbc.edu.kn .If graduates have any questions, regarding the modified format for the CFBC commencement, they can email commencement@cfbc.edu.kn or call 465-2856 Ext: 1102 or 1154.