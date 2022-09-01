Chair of the Independence 39 Committee is special guest on Working for You on Wednesday, August 31

Chair of the Independence 39 Committee, Permanent Secretary Sharon Rattan, will be the special guest on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The discussion will focus on the plans for the celebration of the 39th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis. The winner of the theme competition for this year’s Independence will be announced during the programme. Some of the regular activities on the Independence calendar include the Independence Day Military Parade, the Prime Minister’s Lecture Series, the Independence State Church Service, and the National Heroes Day Observance Ceremony. There will also be a Freedom Concert among many other activities.

