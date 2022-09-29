Change in Data Reporting on COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has been keeping the general public appraised of the virus spread with daily situation reports. We also were producing daily reports on the vaccination coverage once a vaccine became available to the public.

We have come a long way over the last two years. The virus is now endemic, and we have a high population threshold of immunity through a combination of vaccination and infection. The daily positive case count is at an all-time low and life is back to near normal with a significant roll back of most of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Ministry of Health no longer sees it fit to publish a daily situation report. We will however continue to collect information regarding vaccination coverage, infection and recovery from COVID-19 so we can follow the trends in viral replication and spread as we emerge from the pandemic.