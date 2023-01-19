Changes made to St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme to remove loopholes exploited by developers–AG Garth Wilkin

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin said his office examined and made effective changes to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme’s legislation on the 23rd of December, 2022 to remove loopholes exploited by property developers.

During the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on January 18, the Honourable Attorney General said, “What developers are required to do now, is that they have to place money received from the sale of real estate units into an escrow account and the administration of the citizenship by investment programme will now monitor the progress of the project such that a developer does not sell 20 units for example and not build anything.”