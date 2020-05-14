Chief Fire Officer appeals to general public to desist from burning garbage and setting fires

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2020 (SKNIS):
Everette O’Garro, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS), appealed to the general public to desist from burning garbage and setting fires as such acts are illegal. “We are presently at that time of the year which we consider to be the fire season. As such, we have begun to experience a high rate of fires. I want to take this opportunity to seriously warn the general public with special attention to farmers and persons who are getting into the dangerous habit of burning garbage and the indiscriminate setting of fires that it is a crime and if caught in the act you will be certainly prosecuted,” said Mr. O’Garro.