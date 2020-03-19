Chief Medical Officer advises to boost one’s immune system to mitigate against COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2020 (SKNIS)
Messaging about social distancing, proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette is featured quite prominently on radio and television as well as on social media platforms as ways to protect against contracting COVID-19 otherwise known as the Novel Coronavirus.Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws shared information about these preventative methods on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) during a town hall meeting at the Newton Ground Primary School. Dr. Laws also emphasised boosting the body’s immune system as an essential part of reducing the impact of COVID-19.