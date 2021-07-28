Chilean Translation support programme for Foreign Publishers now open

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is pleased to inform that “DIRAC 2022 Challenge Fund” regarding the Translations Support Programme for Foreign Publishers is now open.The Fund, whose purpose is to finance, whether partially or totally, projects of foreign publishers that seek to translate Chilean literary works, is managed by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs of Chile (DIRAC in Spanish). Persons interested in submitting projects for consideration under this fund must submit them through the diplomatic mission or consular representation for Chile in their country.

The description of the Challenge Fund, the application process, admissibility and complementary information can be viewed at

https://www.dirac.gob.cl/dirac/site/docs/20210708/2021070816413000000/bses_traducc ion_ingles.pdf. The closing date for applications is 31st August, 2021 and the period to implement the project is from 1st January, 2022 to 15th December, 2022.

READ MORE>>