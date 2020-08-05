Christena Disaster Gave Birth To Improved Standards For Ferry And Maritime Safety In St.Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 31, 2020 (SKNIS)
PM Harris said that the Christena disaster empowered persons by building character, confidence and resilience, as well as developing coping mechanisms to deal with and address “this horror that was beyond our individual and collective comprehension.” He added that the Federation’s strong faith in God and the people’s strength and courage assisted in rebuilding lives and livelihoods, thus propelling St. Kitts and Nevis to a brighter and stronger future.
“It must be noted that the Christena Disaster led to significant changes and improvements in maritime safety regulations and protocols. Today we are the beneficiaries of such improvements. These include regular inspection of maritime vessels, limits on a number of passengers, provision of life jackets, and certified and experienced operators and crew,” he said.He added: “Today, citizens, residents and visitors can travel between our two islands confidently with the knowledge that safety measures are in place and are being adhered to and that improvements are ongoing.”