Church leadership to PM Harris: After your political career, step into the pulpit

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 21, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was on Sunday September 20 the special guest speaker during a special worship service held under the theme ‘Goodness of God’ at the Covenant Outreach Ministries in Phillips Estate Yard, in celebration of the church’s 19th anniversary.“We wish you Pastor all the very best for the next nineteen years and the next nineteen, and to those to who you will pass the baton let them continue to ensure that this church is a welcoming church.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, recalled years back when the building housing the church used to host sugar workers brought from Guyana and local people used to refer to it as the Guyanese Camp. Someone on behalf of the church approached him for his assistance to have them use the building as a church.

