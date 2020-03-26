CIBC FirstCaribbean offers special financial assistance e to clients affected by COVID – 19

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

CIBC FirstCaribbean is committed to working with our clients, in our Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking Segments to offer special assistance on a case by case basis for those adversely impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic.This could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions aimed at helping clients cushion the financial impact of the pandemic on households and business across the region.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney said the bank was “very conscious of the financial dislocation which the ongoing COVID -19 event will have on our clients across all segments of our business and we are moving to mitigate the effects as best as we can.”She noted that the special assistance being offered was crucial to ensure confidence and stability in the regional banking sector as it weathered this difficult period.