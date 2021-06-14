CIBC FirstCaribbean’s walk for the cure celebrates year 10!

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 10 June, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Ten years and three ways to celebrate! The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, celebrates 10 years this year and is giving the bank’s businesses across the region three ways to mark the milestone – the traditional walk with friends and family, a drive for the cure or a virtual event. The bank’s Walk Management teams have recently started their planning for this year’s event, which takes place during the first weekend in October.

“Covid-19 has caused us to be constantly looking for creative ways in which to continue to engage in all aspects of our lives, and the celebration of our 10th anniversary hosting Walk for the Cure is no exception. We have asked our various business units to choose the type of activity which best suits the prevailing public health scenario in their territory,” said executive co-chair of the walk and Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill.

