CIBC to close Nevis Branch in November

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis September 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PREMIER Mark Brantley has confirmed the exit of CIBC First Caribbean Bank from the island with effect from the end of November 2020.

Word started circulating in recent weeks that the bank was closing its Nevis operations, but no official correspondence was received by the media or any announcement was forthcoming from the financial institution.However, Brantley, while addressing reporters at his press conference last Thursday (Aug. 27), announced that he was informed that the institution would close its doors on November 30.

“The First Caribbean International Bank has decided to close its Nevis Branch effective November 30th. Now I should say and go on record as saying that there was no consultation or discussion with the NIA, nor do we have control over whether a bank or any other business decides to close,” the Premier explained.CIBC operations in several member states in the region have been sold, pending the necessary regulatory approvals from the various Central Banks.

