Basseterre,St.Kitts September 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is aware that an invalid cruise schedule is in circulation for the months of November and December, 2020.

Please note that the St. Kitts Tourism Authority nor their cruise partners have issued an official cruise schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

Please disregard all unauthorized schedules.

