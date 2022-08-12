Citizens advised not to waste water

AS the water situation on St. Kitts still remains a major problem, the Water Department is urging the populace to continue monitoring pipes for leakages.

That comes as the island continues to see periods of rationing due to the low levels of rainfall resulting in the underground water levels being low, which prompted Acting Water Services Manager Cromwell Williams to urge persons to change their habits when it comes to the use of water.

Williams confessed that there are still some areas where persons have significant leaks on their properties that aggravate the situation as the water goes to waste.

“And so we have to begin to get that mindset that we have to pay attention to our water bill. We have to see what our consumption is and begin to get an idea of what is reasonable for my household,” Williams advised.

With St. Kitts and Nevis continuing to develop, the demand for water has increased, forcing the officials to move to consider two options – desalination or constructing more wells. And as the dry conditions persists, the officials were forced to choose the former to supplement the water supply.

The Water Department has once again engaged BEED to drill more wells on the island, and sources said that company could be expected to return by next week to start work on the new wells in the Cayon area.

Cayon has been a location severely impacted by the water situation on the island and water officials are hopeful of rectifying the problem soonest.