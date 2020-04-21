Citizens and residents encouraged to help spread the message of flattening the curve in St. Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

Protecting citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 virus remains crucial to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Against this backdrop, Medical Chief of Staff for the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, made a clarion call for individuals to play an active role in helping to spread the message of flattening the curve in the Federation.

“To everyone who is listening, I want you to use whatever talent you were given to get the message out about hand hygiene and social distancing. As we slowly open back our society you must understand that this is the only weapon to prevent a second wave. Whether or not we see a continued increase in the number of positive cases depends on your actions,” said Dr. Wilkinson at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing for April 20, 2020. “If my colleague Dr. Laws and I could use the talent we were least blessed with… singing, to get the message out, then you can use whatever small talent you have to assist us in getting the message out too.”

Dr. Wilkinson used the occasion to thank everyone who has played his or her part thus far to help in the fight against COVID-19. “To all of our doctors and nurses on the front-line, we say again a big thank you. To the members of the Cuban brigade who joined our team to work this week after coming out of quarantine to fight this fight, I say thank you. To everyone who made a decision to put away petty differences and help us in the fight, the fight of our lives, I say a big thank you,” he said. “History will show in time that you were on the right side of this fight and not part of the enemy of disinformation.”

He encouraged persons to join the fight while they still can to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the virus. “It’s not too late, however, for you to come on board and I welcome you today as the life you save might be your own. My singular focus is in fighting this virus and making our nation COVID free and that should be your focus too,” Dr. Wilkinson added.