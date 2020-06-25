Citizens and residents returning to SKN to be quarantined for a fee

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

ALL citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who are desirous of returning to the Federation during this period of the COVID-19 epidemic, will be quarantined for a number of days and will be required to pay a fee for the duration.

This information was revealed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws during yesterday’s (June 24) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Media Brief.She disclosed that a US$500 fee would have to be paid by all persons returning to the islands, who would also have to adhere to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In explaining the process for citizens and residents seeking to rerun home, the CMO stated that a letter or an email of application must be sent to the Chief Executive Officer of SCASPA with the request and details of the charter.According to Dr. Laws, once that was sent and approval granted, the individual would be placed in a government facility.