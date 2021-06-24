Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 23 2021(SKNVIBES)

As the 2021 June CXC examination results are scheduled to be released after the end of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College’s admission period, all applicants who will write the June 2021 CSEC examinations will be admitted into the College on a provisional basis.However, the number of students to be admitted into specific programmes-for example, into Culinary Arts or Natural Sciences-and/or registered in classes, will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and space limitations.

ALL prospective students as well as ALL returning students are therefore asked to note that admission into programmes and/or registration for courses/programmes will be done on a “first come, first served” basis. ln other words, when the prescribed number of students has been registered for a course/programme, that course/programme will be closed. Students will, then be permitted to register for an alternate course/programme.

READ MORE>>