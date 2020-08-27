Clash of former champions: Unity Patriots rattled by Lodge in #7 Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 26, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Two former Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League champions who are seeking to reclaim the coveted title this year met on Tuesday August 25 as the first round of the league’s 25th edition draws to a close, but in a domino competition only one team wins. The highly anticipated game, which was held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, saw Lodge Domino Club play a cool and calculated game when they come up against Unity Patriots Domino Club whom they beat 13-9.

Another highly anticipated game was the clash of frontrunners Phillips Domino Club and Tabernacle Domino Club who when they met were neck-to-neck in points standing. But at the end of the game which was held at the Tabernacle Police Station, Phillips surged ahead and topped in points standing after overcoming their challengers 13-8.

