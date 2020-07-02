Close to 80 million of COVID-19 stimulus package expended to date, says Prime Minister Harris

Basseteerre, St. Kitts, July 01, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has revealed that close to 80 million of the $120 million pledged as part of his government’s stimulus relief package for persons whose incomes were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have so far been expended.

“In sum, since we have unveiled our stimulus package we have in fact had the benefit of nigh over $80 million already expended through the Government and various public sector entities that have been part and parcel of this process,” Prime Minister Harris stated on the Tuesday, June 30 edition of Leadership Matters.