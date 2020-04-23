CMO issues guidelines for operation of barbershops and salons

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020 (SKNIS):

Barbershops and salons can operate in St. Kitts and Nevis during limited operations days provided that they follow special provisions.Owing to the up-close, personal nature of the service, it is impossible to stay six feet away from clients as the COVID-19 emergency powers regulation instructs businesses to observe. In light of this, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, shared special conditions that should be observed when going to the barbershop or salon.

“I want to recommend that you operate on an appointment basis,” Dr. Laws stated at Tuesday’s (April 20, 2020), National Emergency Operation Centre Daily Briefing. “I recommend that only one client should be in your barber salon or your hair salon at any one point of time. Also, I want to recommend that the clients must wear a face mask before coming into the salon and they must be given hand sanitizer to utilize before stepping into your salon.”

Barbers and hairdressers were also strongly advised to wear a face mask and disposable gloves as well as to sanitize work stations and equipment with an appropriate cleaning solution before and after tending to every individual client.Members of the newly formed Compliance Task Force is visiting barbershops, hair salons and other businesses to ensure that they are following the regulations. The regulations are designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.