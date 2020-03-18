CMO Laws: No Coronavirus in SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws is this evening refuting statements circulating via social media that there is a confirmed case of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in St. Kitts and Nevis.CMO Laws in a media statement advised that the Ministry of Health was made aware of social media messages suggesting that a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified. She described those post as being “absolutely false, and should be condemned for what it is”.

Anxiety has reportedly been raised in recent days when neighbouring islands confirmed cases of the virus, which can cause pneumonia.However, despite media reports that a number of people who would have travelled to the federation via cruise vessels would have tested positive, there is no conclusive evidence provided that points to that being the case.