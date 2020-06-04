CMO Laws reminds general public of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; encourages individuals to be vigilant

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 04, 2020 (SKNIS)

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, has reminded citizens and residents that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still prevalent in the global community and so individuals should not be careless. “I want to utilize this opportunity to remind all of us that the virus continues to be transmitted from person to person all over the globe, here in the region, sub-region and further afield. The virus is incessant, the virus is not taking a break, the virus is not asleep. It continues to spread and some of us may opt to take a break and ignore the social and physical distancing protocols. However, the virus is not letting up and we need to be aware of this,” said Dr. Laws at the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing for June 03, 2020.

Dr. Laws urged citizens and residents to be vigilant and to continue adhering to the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations as they have a personal responsibility to protect themselves.

“We each have a responsibility to reduce our risk of exposure to the virus. You and I have a responsibility of reducing our risk of exposure to the virus and we can do so by adhering to the physical and social distancing protocols, and we have an individual and collective responsibility in so doing,” said CMO Laws.

Dr. Laws added that every individual has a responsibility to adhere to the infection prevention control measures. These include: wearing a face mask when in public spaces and especially on public transportation; maintaining at least 6-feet distance between each other; washing of hands regularly and or using hand sanitizers after touching contaminated surfaces; keeping hands out of your face, nose, eyes and mouth, and staying at home and seeking medical assistance if feeling ill.

“If we decide to take a chance and attend a mass function or group gathering, we are taking a risk. The virus is not letting up and so we need to be serious and adhere to all the protocols that are in place. If you ignore this you would be increasing your risk of exposure to the virus,” she said. Remember, the virus has not taken a break and so you cannot take a break in terms of not adhering to these recommendations.”