CMO Laws shares key steps to avoiding surge in COVID-19 cases following border reopening

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2020 (SKNIS)

St. Kitts and Nevis’ withdrawal from the CARICOM Travel Bubble was primarily based on national interest as the Government seeks to protect the population from persons arriving from countries where there are elevated health risks and community transmission of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws said that all countries that have reopened their borders have experienced a surge in cases. St. Kitts and Nevis officially reopened its borders on October 31, 2020.“A quick reintroduction of the virus and possibly overwhelming of the healthcare system and consequential fatalities,” are concerns for the Government, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said on the November 03, 2020, edition of Leadership Matters.

“This does not have to be our experience,” Dr. Laws said while appearing alongside the prime minister. “I am imploring my fellow countryman to adhere to the prevention and control measures that we’ve been promoting over the past few months.”These are proper hand hygiene, wearing a facemask, maintaining adequate physical distance (6 feet) from others, and avoiding large crowds. Sanitizing high-touch surfaces and other areas, as well as public transportation, has been strongly encouraged by health professionals.

“These measures are very, very important in terms of breaking the transmission of this virus and can eventually prevent a surge in the number of cases,” Dr. Laws said.