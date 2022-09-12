Coaches from the Department of Sports gain new techniques to successfully mould student-athletes

Approximately 30 coaches from the Department of Sports completed four days of capacity-building training designed to enhance their effectiveness in positively engaging student-athletes and successfully delivering instructional programmes in schools.

The workshop, organized by the Department of Sports, ran from September 05 to 08, 2022. It was held at the Media Centre of the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Sessions ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured participation from coaches in cricket, football, volleyball, tennis, basketball, netball, and track and field.

The focus of the training was transforming the delivery of sports within schools through equitable access and continued developmental activities for coaches. The staging of the workshop was timed to coincide with the opening of schools on Wednesday, September 07, 2022.