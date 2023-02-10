Coastal residents urged to report sightings of plucky brown pelican with blue leg band

Birdwatchers and residents in the coastal areas of St. Kitts and Nevis are urged to be on the lookout, and to report sightings of “Peli Brown”, a male brown pelican whose rescue and rehabilitation by students of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross Vet), is the latest encouraging chapter in the environmental conservation success story of the national bird of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Nicknamed “Peli Brown” by its caregivers, the plucky, young pelican was released back into the wild on November 18, 2022, in the area of Whitehouse Bay on the Southeastern Peninsula. This followed over three months of rehabilitation under the care of a team of scientists and Ross Vet students. From rescue to the time of his release, Peli Brown had gained 1.1 kilograms – double his body weight – and became adept at flight and capture of live prey.