Cole Hill man remanded in gun, ammo find

IN their continuous effort to make the Federation a safer place for citizens, residents and visitors, members of the Security Forces have removed another firearm off the streets; the first for this year.

Police, over the weekend, announced that they had formally arrested and charged 36-year-old Andrez Bartlette of Cole Hill, Nevis for the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Bartlette was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 5) when members of the Police and Defence Forces, during a joint operation in Gingerland, had stopped and searched the vehicle he was driving and found the illegal firearm and several rounds of matching ammunition.

In a media statement, police said he was charged on the following day and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

This latest find comes against the backdrop of law enforcement and government officials in the Federation raising alarm over the number of illegal firearms being found on the streets.