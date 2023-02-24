Come celebrate Black History Month with us, NCDF CEO tells public

The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF) will be hosting an event dubbed “Black Hearts Freedom Edition” at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) at Pinney’s Estate on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in celebration of Black History Month which is observed annually in February.

Mr. Jerome Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, explained the concept behind formulating such an event.

“Black Hearts Freedom Edition is an initiative that the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation has created. This programme is scheduled around the Black History Month celebration.

“It is geared toward highlighting the struggles, trials and triumphs of our ancestors, showcasing the past, present and future of our African history through, dancing, singing, poetry and theatre.