Commemorative stamp marking the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising to be designed by youth

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2020 (SKNIS)

One young artist in St. Kitts and Nevis has the opportunity to etch his/her name in history by creating a design that will be used on a stamp commemorating the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising.Chairperson of the Buckley’s Uprising Committee, Honourable Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, explained that the committee, formed early last year, focuses on organizing activities that commemorate the historic event in January 1935, when plantation workers demonstrated for higher wages.

One of the initiatives of the committee was for a commemorative stamp to be produced. The committee was considering hosting an art competition to select a suitable design. However, the members decided that the 2nd Annual Youth Art Exhibition, organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment, was an excellent avenue to call for submissions.

“We thought it best that we should use something from the youth,” Honourable Byron-Nisbett stated.Her comments were made on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, during a ceremony to present public high school officials in St. Kitts with art supplies to participate in the Youth Art Exhibition. The students present were invited to submit art pieces in three thematic areas: “I Am We, SKN Proud, and the Buckley’s Uprising.”

“I’m hopeful that we will have students who will be enthusiastic in participating in that category and I am looking forward [to the submissions] because … art is a way for us to be able to put into pictures and images what words can never say,” Senator. Byron-Nisbett noted, referring to the Buckley’s Uprising.

The Department of Youth Empowerment will also present art supplies to the C. F. Bryant College, as well as the public high schools and Nevis Sixth Form on the sister island to assist participation in the Youth Art Exhibition. In fact, any artist between the ages of 12 – 35 years can register to participate.Interested individuals are invited to visit the Department of Youth Empowerment in The Cable Building on Cayon Street for more information. They can also telephone 467-1393.