Commissioner credits 2020 crime reduction to community outreach and detection efforts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy is crediting the decrease in crime for the year so far to improvements in community relations and detection.The Federation recorded a decrease in major crimes even prior to the implementation of the State of Emergency. Crime was down by just over 30 percent in the first quarter when compared to 2019. From the start of the State of Emergency to the end of April, it dropped by a further 70 percent.

During his New Year’s Celebration address to the rank and file of the Force, the Commissioner indicated that the focus for the organisation this year would be to engage and reassure communities by improving the Force’s service. In light of this, Commissioner Brandy explained during a recent interview, that a number of factors have led to the success of their crime strategy to date.