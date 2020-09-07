Commissioner of Corrections assures the public that additional safety measures put in place for receiving prisoners

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Commissioner of Corrections at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP), Terrance James, is assuring the public that several additional steps have been taken to protect the members of the prison community now that new prisoners are being accepted.Measures to ensure that the staff and residents of the Prison were kept safe had been implemented early during the State of Emergency and in April, all visits to HMP were suspended.

Commissioner of Corrections James said that they have a special area designated for persons remanded to the Prison.“When they first arrive, their temperatures are checked and they are assessed by the doctor assigned to the Prison. They are placed in an area we are using as a quarantine site and we hold them there for 14 days. After 14 days, their temperatures are checked again and their health is assessed a second time by the Prison’s doctor.

