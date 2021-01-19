Commissioner of Police thankful to Cabinet, people of St. Kitts and Nevis for support

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for the support offered to him and The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force over the years.During his opening statement at his first press conference for 2021, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that Her Majesty the Queen had graciously considered a recommendation from his cabinet, through His Excellency the Governor General, to award the Commissioner with the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM). This was as a result of his distinguished and meritorious law enforcement service of almost forty (40) years.

The Prime Minister also disclosed some of the successes from 2020, mentioning that overall crime was down, and that the homicide rate specifically had fallen by some 20%, while the detection rate was up about 40%.

