Communication, collaboration, and consensus-building fuel Team Unity’s success, says Minister Hamilton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister of Health and Social Services et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, has shared some ingredients of success that enables the Team Unity administration to remain effective in developing St. Kitts and Nevis, and empowering citizens and residents. “We have been governing by some fundamental principles. The principles of compassion and collaboration, we collaborate on all things,” Minister Hamilton stated, at a town hall meeting held at the Cayon Community Centre on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

“The fundamental principle of consultation, we are a consultative group of persons,” the minister added, noting that experienced persons are often invited in to give advice. “We consult, pull together the best minds in those areas which we are discussing and then make decisions based on information from the best minds.”

Honourable Hamilton added that healthy debates are also key.“We are a communicative group and because of that communication, we are a cohesive group. And when we differ on things, as individuals do, we apply consensus in decision-making,” he noted. “That is why when we make decisions, especially at Cabinet, it is a decision of all of us, working together to come to a consensus. That is a fundamental principle.”

Minister Hamilton said that the Cabinet understands that “no man is an island” nor is there a “monopoly on ideas.”“That’s why we collaborate, communicate, and come to a consensus,” he stated.Thursday’s town hall meeting was the first in a series of meetings to be held in the coming weeks. The consultations are dubbed, “Discussions for a Stronger Safer Future Town Hall.”