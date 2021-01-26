Community Center initiative part of Government’s overall digital initiative

Basseterre,St.Kitts Janaury 25 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE joint project between The Cable St. Kitts and the Government to provide 16 Community Centers around the island with free Wi-Fi is part of a larger initiative to ensure easy access to internet service and moving the island into a digital space.

That is the word coming from the Minister with Responsibility for the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who officially launched the Community Center Project at the St. Johnson’s Community Center on Friday (Jan. 22).The West Basseterre Center was the first to be retrofitted with devices that provide up to 100 megabytes per second of the internet, free of cost, to persons utilising the facility and those in the surrounding areas who are able to access it.

Addressing a small gathering, the Minister reminded that the Government broached the subject in the presentation of the 2021 Budget back in December to provide free Wi-Fi to every community center around the island.It was out of that presentation, she noted, that The Cable stepped up to take on the project.

