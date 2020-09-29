Community Tourism Training Workshop

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Tourism is hosting a three-month community tourism-based workshop to inspire and provide opportunities for more women to develop and market their own community-tourism businesses.The first module of the workshop was conducted virtually and began on Tuesday 22nd September and ended on Thursday 24th September,2020. During the months of October and November, the facilitators will be using a blended approach conducting online and in person sessions.

Zoom sessions were held nightly, for a 3-day period last week. Participants are being exposed to Community Tourism, Customer Service Standards, Marketing Concepts and Strategies, the Development of Financial Management Skills, and ways to build a support network.Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Carlene Henry- Morton, stated that this training arrives at a critical moment when St. Kitts prepares to reopen in the midst of a pandemic.

READ MORE>>